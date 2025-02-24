Listen today: Wynton Marsalis

You might think that older music is easier to play, or that since Bach was writing for a version of the trumpet without valves, that it would be simpler. The solo trumpet part in Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto #2 remains one of the most challenging in the repertoire, and Wynton Marsalis navigates it with fluidity and grace. Hear that and more this morning, just after 9 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.