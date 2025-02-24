© 2025 WSHU
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen today: Wynton Marsalis

WSHU | By Emily Boyer
Published February 24, 2025 at 4:18 AM EST
Luigi Beverelli

You might think that older music is easier to play, or that since Bach was writing for a version of the trumpet without valves, that it would be simpler. The solo trumpet part in Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto #2 remains one of the most challenging in the repertoire, and Wynton Marsalis navigates it with fluidity and grace. Hear that and more this morning, just after 9 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Emily Boyer
We’re thrilled to introduce Emily Boyer as WSHU's morning classical host.
See stories by Emily Boyer