Listen tonight: cellist Raphael Wallfisch

Born into a family of professional musicians, Raphael Wallfisch discovered the cello at the age of eight. At 24 he won the Gaspar Cassadó International Cello Competition in Florence. Teaching is one of his passions, and he is in great demand as a teacher all over the world.