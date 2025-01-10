© 2025 WSHU
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen tonight: cellist Raphael Wallfisch

By Julie Freddino
January 10, 2025
Born into a family of professional musicians, Raphael Wallfisch discovered the cello at the age of eight. At 24 he won the Gaspar Cassadó International Cello Competition in Florence. Teaching is one of his passions, and he is in great demand as a teacher all over the world. Tonight you can hear him play William Walton's Cello Concerto, just after 8 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
