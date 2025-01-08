From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Listen tonight: get away from it all
Need to get away from it all? Wash your stress away with the tranquil waters of Jennifer Jolley's The Ferry Crossing. Take a leisurely cruise along the River Thames with Handel’s Water Music Suite, and then set sail on the open sea with Vaughan Williams’s Sea Symphony. The voyage begins at 8 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.