Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen tonight: get away from it all

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published January 8, 2025 at 12:30 PM EST
Thomas Verleene
/
Unsplash

Need to get away from it all? Wash your stress away with the tranquil waters of Jennifer Jolley's The Ferry Crossing. Take a leisurely cruise along the River Thames with Handel’s Water Music Suite, and then set sail on the open sea with Vaughan Williams’s Sea Symphony. The voyage begins at 8 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's program director. She also hosts Sunday Spotlight and produces Sunday Baroque.
