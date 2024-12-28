From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Sunday Baroque: Christmas cheer and festive tunes
Celebrate the final Sunday of 2024 with Sunday Baroque! Enjoy Christmas cheer and picks from the 2024 Holiday Gift List. Harpist Andrew Lawrence King and Anonymous 4 bring festive tunes from Scotland, Wales, England, and Cornwall, while Tempesta di Mare shines with music by Johann Friedrich Fasch. Sunday Baroque starts at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream, and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.