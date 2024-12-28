© 2025 WSHU
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Sunday Baroque: Christmas cheer and festive tunes

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published December 28, 2024 at 10:30 PM EST
Celebrate the final Sunday of 2024 with Sunday Baroque! Enjoy Christmas cheer and picks from the 2024 Holiday Gift List. Harpist Andrew Lawrence King and Anonymous 4 bring festive tunes from Scotland, Wales, England, and Cornwall, while Tempesta di Mare shines with music by Johann Friedrich Fasch. Sunday Baroque starts at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream, and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.

Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
