Sunday Baroque: Christmas cheer and festive tunes

Celebrate the final Sunday of 2024 with Sunday Baroque! Enjoy Christmas cheer and picks from the 2024 Holiday Gift List. Harpist Andrew Lawrence King and Anonymous 4 bring festive tunes from Scotland, Wales, England, and Cornwall, while Tempesta di Mare shines with music by Johann Friedrich Fasch. Sunday Baroque starts at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream, and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.

