Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen today: A Christmas Eve tradition

WSHU | By Emily Boyer
Published December 24, 2024 at 3:00 AM EST
King's College Chapel, Cambridge
WikiCommons
King's College Chapel, Cambridge

Today, in Cambridge, England, as the sun begins to set, one chorister alone will start the carol Once In Royal David’s City, singing to everyone in the chapel, and millions listening around the globe. Join the tradition from King’s College, Cambridge. The annual live broadcast of the Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols. Today at 10 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream. You can hear a repeat broadcast tonight at 8 p.m.

PDF: A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols 2024 - Order of Service

See the full list of our holiday programs.
Christmas
Emily Boyer
We’re thrilled to introduce Emily Boyer as WSHU's morning classical host.
