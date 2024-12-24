Listen today: A Christmas Eve tradition

Today, in Cambridge, England, as the sun begins to set, one chorister alone will start the carol Once In Royal David’s City, singing to everyone in the chapel, and millions listening around the globe. Join the tradition from King’s College, Cambridge. The annual live broadcast of the Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols. Today at 10 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream. You can hear a repeat broadcast tonight at 8 p.m.

PDF: A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols 2024 - Order of Service

