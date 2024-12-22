© 2024 WSHU
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Sunday Baroque: Twas in the Moon of Wintertime

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published December 22, 2024 at 2:22 AM EST
Dennis Zhang
/
Unsplash

The Christmas carol “Twas in the Moon of Wintertime” is also known as the Huron Carol. It’s a 17th century Canadian Christmas song by a Jesuit missionary who lived among the Huron people. He wrote the lyrics in their native language, and set it to the tune of a traditional French folk song. The Huron Carol is a highlight on Sunday Baroque today, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream, and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.
Christmas
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
