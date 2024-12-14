© 2024 WSHU
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Sunday Baroque: Ophelie Galliard’s remarkable 1737 cello

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published December 14, 2024 at 10:30 PM EST
courtesy of the artist

Ophelie Galliard plays an extraordinary cello made in 1737 that’s valued at around 1.3 million euros. It’s been stolen from her not once but TWICE – most recently in September 2024. Fortunately, it’s been found and returned to her both times. You can hear Ophelie Galliard play her beloved instrument on Sunday Baroque this week, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream, and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
