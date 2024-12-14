Sunday Baroque: Ophelie Galliard’s remarkable 1737 cello

Ophelie Galliard plays an extraordinary cello made in 1737 that’s valued at around 1.3 million euros. It’s been stolen from her not once but TWICE – most recently in September 2024. Fortunately, it’s been found and returned to her both times. You can hear Ophelie Galliard play her beloved instrument on Sunday Baroque this week, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream, and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.