Listen today: Mediaeval Baebes

A group of friends with a shared love of medieval music became chart-topping, UK-based vocal ensemble Medieval Baebes. Under the direction of Katharine Blake, they blend medieval sounds with traditional folk for their enduring, ethereal performances. Hear Medieval Baebes sing seasonal favorites, including The Holly and The Ivy and Silent Night, just after 9 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.