Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen today: Mediaeval Baebes

WSHU | By Emily Boyer
Published December 6, 2024 at 3:00 AM EST
Jack Blueberry
/
Unsplash

A group of friends with a shared love of medieval music became chart-topping, UK-based vocal ensemble Medieval Baebes. Under the direction of Katharine Blake, they blend medieval sounds with traditional folk for their enduring, ethereal performances. Hear Medieval Baebes sing seasonal favorites, including The Holly and The Ivy and Silent Night, just after 9 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Emily Boyer
Emily Boyer
