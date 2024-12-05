From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Listen today: Wait, wasps?!
The beauty of nature is often captured in music—soaring birds, great rivers, and droning wasps. Wait, wasps?! British composer Ralph Vaughan Williams wrote incidental music to Aristophanes' ancient Greek comedy The Wasps, and his music has become quite popular, getting lots of buzz. Check it out just after 9 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.