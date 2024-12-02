Listen tonight: Spiritual Suite

Margaret Bonds was a trailblazing composer, pianist, and educator whose music celebrates the richness of African American spirituals and folk traditions. One of the first Black women to gain national recognition in classical music, she left a powerful legacy of artistry and innovation. Tonight, hear her Spiritual Suite for Piano from a new recording featured on the Sunday Baroque Holiday Gift List. It's coming up at 8 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.

