© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen tonight: Spiritual Suite

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published December 2, 2024 at 12:30 PM EST
Margaret Bonds
public domain
Margaret Bonds

Margaret Bonds was a trailblazing composer, pianist, and educator whose music celebrates the richness of African American spirituals and folk traditions. One of the first Black women to gain national recognition in classical music, she left a powerful legacy of artistry and innovation. Tonight, hear her Spiritual Suite for Piano from a new recording featured on the Sunday Baroque Holiday Gift List. It's coming up at 8 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's program director. She also hosts Sunday Spotlight and produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino