Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen tonight: Winged Creatures

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published November 25, 2024 at 12:30 PM EST
Krystal Fuller
/
Unsplash

Michael Abels' Winged Creatures is inspired by the flight of butterflies, capturing the movement and freedom of flight. Brothers Anthony and Demarre McGill engage in a playful, competitive dialogue, challenging and complementing each other in a way that mirrors the chase and agility of winged creatures. Tune in tonight at 8 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's program director. She also hosts Sunday Spotlight and produces Sunday Baroque.
