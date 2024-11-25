From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Listen tonight: Winged Creatures
Michael Abels' Winged Creatures is inspired by the flight of butterflies, capturing the movement and freedom of flight. Brothers Anthony and Demarre McGill engage in a playful, competitive dialogue, challenging and complementing each other in a way that mirrors the chase and agility of winged creatures. Tune in tonight at 8 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.