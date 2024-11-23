From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Reel Music: Indigenous Americans on the big screen
Hollywood has often misrepresented Indigenous Americans on the big screen, from early portrayals of violent savages to more nuanced perspectives in revisionist westerns. We trace the history of Native Americans in film through some of the most powerful and memorable movie scores… on Reel Music, Saturday night at 9 p.m. on WSHU.