Reel Music: Indigenous Americans on the big screen

From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Published November 23, 2024 at 7:46 AM EST
Hollywood has often misrepresented Indigenous Americans on the big screen, from early portrayals of violent savages to more nuanced perspectives in revisionist westerns. We trace the history of Native Americans in film through some of the most powerful and memorable movie scores… on Reel Music, Saturday night at 9 p.m. on WSHU.
