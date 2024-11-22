© 2024 WSHU
Listen tonight: Number 5 is alive!

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published November 22, 2024
The precision of Bach meets the passion of Brazil in Heitor Villa-Lobos's Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5. The first movement is serene and introspective, evoking nature's beauty at twilight. The second movement bursts to life with the vibrant energy of Brazilian folk rhythms. Hear how these contrasting styles blend into one, tonight at 8 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.

