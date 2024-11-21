© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen today: Native American Heritage Month

WSHU | By Emily Boyer
Published November 21, 2024 at 3:00 AM EST
Sitting Bull and family 1881 at Fort Randall. Rear L–R: Good Feather Woman (sister), Walks Looking (daughter); Front L–R: Her Holy Door (mother), Sitting Bull, Many Horses (daughter) with her son, Courting a Woman
public domain
Sitting Bull and family 1881 at Fort Randall. Rear L–R: Good Feather Woman (sister), Walks Looking (daughter); Front L–R: Her Holy Door (mother), Sitting Bull, Many Horses (daughter) with her son, Courting a Woman

Kevin Locke, a Lakota singer, taught composer David Amram the Honor Song for Sitting Bull, sung for over a century to celebrate the Lakota leader. Amram’s cello concerto celebrates this Native American tradition, and we hear it today in honor of Native American Heritage Month. Tune in just after 9 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Emily Boyer
We’re thrilled to introduce Emily Boyer as WSHU's morning classical host.
See stories by Emily Boyer