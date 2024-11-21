From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Listen today: Native American Heritage Month
Kevin Locke, a Lakota singer, taught composer David Amram the Honor Song for Sitting Bull, sung for over a century to celebrate the Lakota leader. Amram’s cello concerto celebrates this Native American tradition, and we hear it today in honor of Native American Heritage Month. Tune in just after 9 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.