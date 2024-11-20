Listen tonight: The First

Florence Price's Symphony No.1 achieved many "firsts." It was her first full-scale orchestral composition, it won 1st prize in the 1932 Rodman Wanamaker Symphony Competition, and it was the first symphony by a Black woman to be performed by a major American orchestra. Could tonight be your first time hearing it? Tune in at 8 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and on our music stream.