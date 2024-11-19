© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen tonight: a towering figure in the Nordic music scene

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published November 19, 2024 at 12:30 PM EST
Agathe Backer-Grøndahl
Grieg Foundation
Agathe Backer-Grøndahl

She made her concert debut playing Beethoven, conducted by a then unknown Edvard Grieg. Her talent led her to study with Hans von Bülow and Franz Liszt. She went on to become a towering figure in the Nordic music scene, writing over 400 works. We'll hear music by Agathe Backer Grøndahl tonight after 8 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's program director. She also hosts Sunday Spotlight and produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino