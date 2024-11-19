Listen tonight: a towering figure in the Nordic music scene

She made her concert debut playing Beethoven, conducted by a then unknown Edvard Grieg. Her talent led her to study with Hans von Bülow and Franz Liszt. She went on to become a towering figure in the Nordic music scene, writing over 400 works. We'll hear music by Agathe Backer Grøndahl tonight after 8 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.