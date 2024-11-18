From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Listen tonight: music is a resilient language
Art can help us express and process our emotions during times of crisis. John Wineglass composed Alone Together in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, when isolation became a shared reality for so many. We'll hear his tribute to the resilience of the human spirit tonight after 8 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and on our music stream.