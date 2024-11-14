Listen tonight: charming, inventive and brilliant

Violinist Rachel Barton Pine saw a portrait of Joseph Bologne, the Chevalier de Saint-Georges, depicted with a sword and a violin and was intrigued. Hoping that Bologne's music was as great as his portrait, she studied ten of his violin concertos. She included her favorite on a recording of Violin Concertos by Black Composers Through the Centuries and you can hear it tonight at 8 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.