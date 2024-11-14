© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen tonight: charming, inventive and brilliant

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published November 14, 2024 at 12:30 PM EST
portrait of Joseph Bologne, dated April 4, 1788
Mather Brown
/
public domain
portrait of Joseph Bologne, dated April 4, 1788

Violinist Rachel Barton Pine saw a portrait of Joseph Bologne, the Chevalier de Saint-Georges, depicted with a sword and a violin and was intrigued. Hoping that Bologne's music was as great as his portrait, she studied ten of his violin concertos. She included her favorite on a recording of Violin Concertos by Black Composers Through the Centuries and you can hear it tonight at 8 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's program director. She also hosts Sunday Spotlight and produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino