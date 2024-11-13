Listen tonight: Three Songs of Faith

Three Songs of Faith is a beautiful and introspective choral composition by Eric Whitacre, based on three poems by American poet e. e. cummings. Whitacre has said that these songs reflect his own journey in grappling with faith and loss. You can hear Three Songs of Faith, plus music by Augusta Holmès, Leoš Janáček, and Mozart tonight at 8 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.