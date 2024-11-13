© 2024 WSHU
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen tonight: Three Songs of Faith

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published November 13, 2024 at 12:30 PM EST
Three Songs of Faith is a beautiful and introspective choral composition by Eric Whitacre, based on three poems by American poet e. e. cummings. Whitacre has said that these songs reflect his own journey in grappling with faith and loss. You can hear Three Songs of Faith, plus music by Augusta Holmès, Leoš Janáček, and Mozart tonight at 8 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's program director. She also hosts Sunday Spotlight and produces Sunday Baroque.
