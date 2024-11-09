© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Sunday Baroque: Heroic Marches

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published November 9, 2024 at 10:30 PM EST
pixabay.com

Veterans Day is coming up at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, when we honor those who have served in the armed forces. You can listen to some Heroic Marches by Georg Phillip Telemann, AND music composed by a soldier who was such an avid amateur musician that he took his viola da gamba with him everywhere, including onto the battlefield. It’s on Sunday Baroque this week, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.

Tags
Classical Music Highlights Sunday Baroque
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona