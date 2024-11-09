Sunday Baroque: Heroic Marches

Veterans Day is coming up at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, when we honor those who have served in the armed forces. You can listen to some Heroic Marches by Georg Phillip Telemann, AND music composed by a soldier who was such an avid amateur musician that he took his viola da gamba with him everywhere, including onto the battlefield. It’s on Sunday Baroque this week, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.