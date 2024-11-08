© 2024 WSHU
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen tonight: powerhouse ensemble

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published November 8, 2024 at 12:30 PM EST
Orchestra Simon Bolivar from Venezuela during a presentation at Sala Sao Paulo, Julio Prestes Cultural Complex, Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Wikimedia Commons
Orchestra Simon Bolivar from Venezuela during a presentation at Sala Sao Paulo, Julio Prestes Cultural Complex, Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela is a powerhouse ensemble made up of over 200 talented young musicians aged 18 to 28. These rising stars are part of El Sistema, a groundbreaking music education program that helps young Venezuelans from disadvantaged backgrounds find their voice through music. Hear The Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra playing music by Julian Orbon tonight at 8pm on 91.1, 107.5, and on our music stream.

Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's program director. She also hosts Sunday Spotlight and produces Sunday Baroque.
