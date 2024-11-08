Listen tonight: powerhouse ensemble

The Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela is a powerhouse ensemble made up of over 200 talented young musicians aged 18 to 28. These rising stars are part of El Sistema, a groundbreaking music education program that helps young Venezuelans from disadvantaged backgrounds find their voice through music. Hear The Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra playing music by Julian Orbon tonight at 8pm on 91.1, 107.5, and on our music stream.

