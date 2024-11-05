© 2024 WSHU
Listen tonight: American Dreams

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published November 5, 2024 at 12:30 PM EST
Cherry Blossoms around the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C
Celebrate the richness and diversity of American artistry with composers Margaret Bonds, Peter Schickele, Florence Price, and Mark O'Connor. Take a break from the polls and unwind with Lauren Rico, starting at 8 p.m. on 107.5 FM and our music stream.

Program note: 91.1 will air election coverage from NPR and WSHU starting at 7 p.m. tonight.
