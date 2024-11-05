From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Listen tonight: American Dreams
Celebrate the richness and diversity of American artistry with composers Margaret Bonds, Peter Schickele, Florence Price, and Mark O'Connor. Take a break from the polls and unwind with Lauren Rico, starting at 8 p.m. on 107.5 FM and our music stream.
Program note: 91.1 will air election coverage from NPR and WSHU starting at 7 p.m. tonight.