From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Sunday Baroque: keeping time

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published November 2, 2024 at 10:00 PM EDT
Jon Tyson
/
Unsplash

This is the weekend to set your clocks back an hour. What will you do with your extra hour? How about listening to Sunday Baroque for some musical reminders to reset your clock, including a sonata about Parisian church bells, and a Carillon Concerto? It’s about time that you listen to Sunday Baroque this weekend, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream, and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.

Classical Music Highlights Sunday Baroque
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
