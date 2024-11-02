© 2024 WSHU
Reel Music: John Barry's iconic film scores

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published November 2, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Orion Pictures

From the tension of Bond’s most daring escapades to the wide-open plains of the American West, John Barry’s film scores didn’t just support the story—they defined it. We’re diving into the music that set the tone for iconic films like Goldfinger, Out of Africa, Dances with Wolves, and Born Free. That’s this week on Reel Music, tonight at 9 p.m. on 91.1, 89.9, 107.5, and our music stream.
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's program director. She also hosts Sunday Spotlight and produces Sunday Baroque.
