Listen tonight: descend into the depths of Dante's Inferno
Lauren Rico provides a spooky and ominous soundtrack for Halloween night. There's Bernard Hermann's spine-tingling music from Psycho, Hector Berlioz's intense Requiem, and Franz Liszt's descent into Dante's Inferno. Tune in for thrills and chills starting at 8 p.m. on 91.1, 1075, and our music stream.