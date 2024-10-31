© 2024 WSHU
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen tonight: descend into the depths of Dante's Inferno

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published October 31, 2024 at 12:30 PM EDT
Dante and His Poem by Domenico di Michelino, 1465
Domenico di Michelino
/
public domain
Dante and His Poem by Domenico di Michelino, 1465

Lauren Rico provides a spooky and ominous soundtrack for Halloween night. There's Bernard Hermann's spine-tingling music from Psycho, Hector Berlioz's intense Requiem, and Franz Liszt's descent into Dante's Inferno. Tune in for thrills and chills starting at 8 p.m. on 91.1, 1075, and our music stream.

Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's program director. She also hosts Sunday Spotlight and produces Sunday Baroque.
