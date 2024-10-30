© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen tonight: sheer bliss

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published October 30, 2024 at 12:30 PM EDT
Darren Bockman
Unsplash
Darren Bockman

Imagine a piece of music that feels like a jolt of pure energy—like stepping into sunlight. Michael Torke's Bliss is exactly that: it’s bright, upbeat, and full of joy and optimism. Hit pause on the day’s noise and stress, and let Lauren Rico bring you Bliss and other music to help you unwind, tonight at 8 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's program director. She also hosts Sunday Spotlight and produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino