Listen tonight: "self-confidence, verve, and fire"

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart is usually depicted at the piano or harpsichord, but what we sometimes forget is his extraordinary accomplishment as a string player. Wolfgang's father, Leopold, literally wrote the book on violin playing, so it's no surprise that his son could "...play with self-confidence, verve, and fire.” We'll hear a spirited performance of Wolfgang's Violin Concerto No. 1, tonight after 8 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.

