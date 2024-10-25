© 2024 WSHU
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen tonight: "self-confidence, verve, and fire"

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published October 25, 2024 at 12:30 PM EDT
Viktoria Mullova
courtesy of the artist
Viktoria Mullova

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart is usually depicted at the piano or harpsichord, but what we sometimes forget is his extraordinary accomplishment as a string player. Wolfgang's father, Leopold, literally wrote the book on violin playing, so it's no surprise that his son could "...play with self-confidence, verve, and fire.” We'll hear a spirited performance of Wolfgang's Violin Concerto No. 1, tonight after 8 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
