Listen tonight: Simone Dinnerstein plays Bach

Simone Dinnerstein's 2007 recording of Bach's Goldberg variations launched her career into the stratosphere. She believes Bach’s music has it all – intelligence and heart – and her expertise inspired The New York Times to describe her as “an utterly distinctive voice in the forest of Bach interpretation.” Hear Simone Dinnerstein play one of J.S. Bach's Keyboard concertos tonight after 8 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.

