Listen tonight: Emerson String Quartet

The Emerson Quartet was one of the first chamber groups to attain superstar status. In addition to their celebrated performances, they shared their expertise through teaching at institutions like Stony Brook University and conducting masterclasses around the globe. After a nearly 50-year career, the Emerson String Quartet retired in 2023. Tonight on WSHU, you can hear them play one of Robert Schumann’s String Quartets, after 8 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5 and on our app.