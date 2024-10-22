© 2024 WSHU
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen tonight: Emerson String Quartet

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published October 22, 2024 at 12:30 PM EDT
The Emerson String Quartet - Eugene Drucker - violin, Philip Setzer - violin, Larry Dutton - viola, Paul Watkins - cello
Juergen Frank
The Emerson String Quartet

The Emerson Quartet was one of the first chamber groups to attain superstar status. In addition to their celebrated performances, they shared their expertise through teaching at institutions like Stony Brook University and conducting masterclasses around the globe. After a nearly 50-year career, the Emerson String Quartet retired in 2023. Tonight on WSHU, you can hear them play one of Robert Schumann’s String Quartets, after 8 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5 and on our app.
