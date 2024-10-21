Listen tonight: she persisted

Amy Cheney was a musical prodigy with perfect pitch and a remarkable ability to play by ear. She began piano lessons at the age of six, and before long, she was performing pieces by Handel, Beethoven, Chopin, as well as her own original compositions. After marrying Dr. Henry Beach, she agreed to limit her public performances to just two per year, turning her focus to composing. Lauren Rico features Amy Beach's lively two-piano suite based on Irish melodies, tonight at 8 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.