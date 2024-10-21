© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen tonight: she persisted

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published October 21, 2024 at 12:30 PM EDT
Homert Co., Temple Place, Boston

Amy Cheney was a musical prodigy with perfect pitch and a remarkable ability to play by ear. She began piano lessons at the age of six, and before long, she was performing pieces by Handel, Beethoven, Chopin, as well as her own original compositions. After marrying Dr. Henry Beach, she agreed to limit her public performances to just two per year, turning her focus to composing. Lauren Rico features Amy Beach's lively two-piano suite based on Irish melodies, tonight at 8 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's program director. She also hosts Sunday Spotlight and produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino