Reel Music: journey through Middle-earth

The vast and enchanting world of The Lord of the Rings includes, not just the Peter Jackson epics, but also animated features and now a television series. We’ll journey through Middle-earth with the music of Leonard Rosenman, Bear McCreary, and, of course, Howard Shore. That’s this week on Reel Music, tonight at 9 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5, 89.9 and our app.

