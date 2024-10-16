From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Listen tonight: her voice
Women composers have helped shape classical music across generations... from Fanny Mendelssohn’s romantic elegance to Florence Price’s pioneering symphonic work and Jessie Montgomery’s contemporary brilliance. Hear the rich contributions of these remarkable women from diverse backgrounds, starting at 8 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and on our app.