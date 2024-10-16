© 2024 WSHU
Listen tonight: her voice

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published October 16, 2024 at 12:30 PM EDT
Jiyang Chen
/
courtesy of the artist

Women composers have helped shape classical music across generations... from Fanny Mendelssohn’s romantic elegance to Florence Price’s pioneering symphonic work and Jessie Montgomery’s contemporary brilliance. Hear the rich contributions of these remarkable women from diverse backgrounds, starting at 8 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and on our app.
