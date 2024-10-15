© 2024 WSHU
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen tonight: sneak peek at our upcoming concert

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published October 15, 2024 at 12:30 PM EDT
Suzanne Bona - flute, Greg Kostraba - piano, Josh Aerie - C
Sylvan Trio
Suzanne Bona - flute, Greg Kostraba - piano, Josh Aerie - cello

The Sylvan Trio will be performing a series of concerts presented by WSHU this weekend. Tonight, you can sample some of the music that'll be featured in those concerts when The Sylvan Trio plays music written especially for them by Rick Sowash. Join Lauren Rico tonight at 8 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and on our app.

