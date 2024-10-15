From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Listen tonight: sneak peek at our upcoming concert
The Sylvan Trio will be performing a series of concerts presented by WSHU this weekend. Tonight, you can sample some of the music that'll be featured in those concerts when The Sylvan Trio plays music written especially for them by Rick Sowash. Join Lauren Rico tonight at 8 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and on our app.