From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Sunday Baroque: Elisabeth Claude Jacquet de la Guerre

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published October 12, 2024 at 10:00 PM EDT
Portrait of Elisabeth Jacquet de la Guerre
François de Troy
Portrait of Elisabeth Jacquet de la Guerre

The baroque era was a 150 year period in history – 1600 until 1750 – and it included musicians like George Frideric Handel, as well as other composers of their time such as Frenchwoman Elisabeth Claude Jacquet de la Guerr and Andrea Caporale. You’ll hear music by ALL of these talented composers on Sunday Baroque, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream, and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
