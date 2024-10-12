Sunday Baroque: Elisabeth Claude Jacquet de la Guerre

The baroque era was a 150 year period in history – 1600 until 1750 – and it included musicians like George Frideric Handel, as well as other composers of their time such as Frenchwoman Elisabeth Claude Jacquet de la Guerr and Andrea Caporale. You’ll hear music by ALL of these talented composers on Sunday Baroque, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream, and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.