From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen tonight: The Lark Ascending

Julie Freddino
Published October 11, 2024 at 12:30 PM EDT
Coming from a long line of professional musicians, Nigel Kennedy began his musical journey at the tender age of 7 at the renowned Yehudi Menuhin School of Music and later honed his craft at Juilliard.
Hear violin virtuoso Nigel Kennedy play The Lark Ascending by Ralph Vaughn Williams tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.

Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's program director. She also hosts Sunday Spotlight and produces Sunday Baroque.
