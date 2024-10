October 5th is the annual observance of WORLD TEACHERS’ DAY … when we honor the contributions and influences of teachers. Sunday Baroque will feature some baroque era musicians who were also influential teachers and mentors and a few of the talented students they inspired. We’re celebrating some musical teachers on Sunday Baroque, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5 or streaming on our app, and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.