Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen today: Connecticut-based horn player William Purvis

WSHU | By Emily Boyer
Published September 27, 2024 at 3:00 AM EDT
Will Purvis
Yale
Will Purvis

William Purvis is a Connecticut-based horn player with international acclaim, appearing as a soloist and chamber musician with groups like Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, and serving as Professor of Horn at Yale School of Music. We’ll hear Purvis perform with his wife and frequent collaborator, Mihae Lee. Emily Boyer's got a lot of great music for you this morning, just after 9 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our classical stream.
