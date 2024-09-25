From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Listen tonight: 5 Preludes
Born and raised in São Paulo, Plínio Fernandes fuses the tradition of classical guitar with Brazilian folk music. When asked what recording he was most proud of, he said the 5 Preludes by Villa-Lobos. You can hear that recording of Plínio Fernandes tonight on WSHU! Join Lauren Rico starting at 8 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our classical stream.