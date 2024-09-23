© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen today: just like Mozart

WSHU | By Emily Boyer
Published September 23, 2024 at 3:00 AM EDT
Justin Pumfreylowres

For today’s Midday Mozart, Emily Boyer will be sharing Mitsuko Uchida’s Grammy-award winning recording of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Piano Concerto #20, where she’s both the soloist and leads the orchestra—just like Mozart would have done. We've got a morning filled with great music, starting just after 9 a.m. o n 91.1, 1075, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Emily Boyer
We’re thrilled to introduce Emily Boyer as WSHU's morning classical host.
See stories by Emily Boyer