From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Listen today: just like Mozart
For today’s Midday Mozart, Emily Boyer will be sharing Mitsuko Uchida’s Grammy-award winning recording of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Piano Concerto #20, where she’s both the soloist and leads the orchestra—just like Mozart would have done. We've got a morning filled with great music, starting just after 9 a.m. o n 91.1, 1075, and our music stream.