Sunday Baroque: Rachel Barton Pine

Violinist Rachel Barton Pine has a brand new album out! This time, she’s playing Sonatas by Arcangelo Corelli. And as usual, she’s enlisted some super-talented friends to play with her. You can audition their new recording and hear them play one of Arcangelo Corelli’s groundbreaking sonatas this weekend on Sunday Baroque, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream, and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.