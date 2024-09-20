Listen tonight: The Sorcerer's Apprentice

Paul Dukas's symphonic tone poem The Sorcerer's Apprentice was already a pretty popular concert piece by the time Disney put their spin on the story in the 1940 animated concert film Fantasia. It's up to you if you want to picture the dancing broomsticks when Lauren Rico plays The Sorcerer's Apprentice tonight, starting at 8 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.