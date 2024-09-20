© 2024 WSHU
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen tonight: The Sorcerer's Apprentice

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published September 20, 2024 at 12:30 PM EDT
Screenshot of The Sorcerer's Apprentice from Fantasia
Disney
/
Paris Musées
Screenshot of The Sorcerer's Apprentice from Fantasia

Paul Dukas's symphonic tone poem The Sorcerer's Apprentice was already a pretty popular concert piece by the time Disney put their spin on the story in the 1940 animated concert film Fantasia. It's up to you if you want to picture the dancing broomsticks when Lauren Rico plays The Sorcerer's Apprentice tonight, starting at 8 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
