Listen tonight: Together
Harpist Yolanda Kondonassis and guitarist Jason Vieux are both teachers at the Cleveland Institute of Music. The two friends and colleagues decided it was time to collaborate on an album. Hear them play "Spirit of Trees" by Alan Hovhaness, from their album Together. Join Lauren Rico at 8 p.m tonight on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.