© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen tonight: Together

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published September 18, 2024 at 12:30 PM EDT
guitarist Jason Vieaux and harpist Yolanda Kondonassis
guitarist Jason Vieaux and harpist Yolanda Kondonassis

Harpist Yolanda Kondonassis and guitarist Jason Vieux are both teachers at the Cleveland Institute of Music. The two friends and colleagues decided it was time to collaborate on an album. Hear them play "Spirit of Trees" by Alan Hovhaness, from their album Together. Join Lauren Rico at 8 p.m tonight on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's program director. She also hosts Sunday Spotlight and produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino