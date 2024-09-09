© 2024 WSHU
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen tonight: Rochelle Sennet plays William Grant Still

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published September 9, 2024 at 12:30 PM EDT

Rochelle Sennet's albums showcase her versatility at the keyboard, with frequent performances of works by J.S. Bach and Black composers such as Florence Price, James Lee III, and Adolphus Hailstork. Tonight on WSHU, hear Rochelle Sennet play a suite by William Grant Still, beginning at 8 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.

