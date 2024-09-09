From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Listen tonight: Rochelle Sennet plays William Grant Still
Rochelle Sennet's albums showcase her versatility at the keyboard, with frequent performances of works by J.S. Bach and Black composers such as Florence Price, James Lee III, and Adolphus Hailstork. Tonight on WSHU, hear Rochelle Sennet play a suite by William Grant Still, beginning at 8 p.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.