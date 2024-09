As a young girl, Cecile Chaminade experimented by writing piano compositions for her cats, dogs and dolls. She played her first concert at 18 and toured France and England. Her music was so popular in the United States that people formed “Chaminade clubs,” devoted to performing and enjoying her compositions. You can join the club and listen to Cecile Chaminade’s Concert Etudes tonight, beginning at 8 p.m. on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.