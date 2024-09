Max Richter’s recomposed version of Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons was originally released in 2012. His modern interpretation became hugely popular on social media when it was used in the season 1 finale of Bridgerton. Tonight we’ll mark the “unofficial” end of the season with Max Richter’s recomposed Summer this evening beginning at 8 p.m. on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.