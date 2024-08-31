© 2024 WSHU
Sunday Baroque: exceptionally prolific composers

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published August 31, 2024 at 8:53 AM EDT
Marius Masalar
/
Unsplash

This Labor Day holiday weekend, Sunday Baroque is featuring some of the hardest working musicians of the 16th through 18th centuries: exceptionally prolific composers including German musician Michael Praetorius who wrote more than 1500 compositions … and Neapolitan keyboard virtuoso Domenico Scarlatti, who created 555 keyboard sonatas. They’ll do the work while you enjoy the holiday weekend on Sunday Baroque, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5 and wshu.org, and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.
Classical Music Highlights Sunday Baroque
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
