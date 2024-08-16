From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Listen today: A gift for Simone
Composer Richard Danielpour says the thing that kept him sane during the pandemic was listening to Simone Dinnerstein's performances of Bach's music. In gratitude, he arranged an aria from Bach's St. Matthew Passion for her, and we'll enjoy it during our music today. Tune in at 9 a.m. on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.