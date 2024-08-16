© 2024 WSHU
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen today: A gift for Simone

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published August 16, 2024 at 1:47 AM EDT
pexels.com

Composer Richard Danielpour says the thing that kept him sane during the pandemic was listening to Simone Dinnerstein's performances of Bach's music. In gratitude, he arranged an aria from Bach's St. Matthew Passion for her, and we'll enjoy it during our music today. Tune in at 9 a.m. on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
Kate Remington
Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Kate Remington joined WSHU in December of 2000, and she's been WSHU's Music Director since 2002.
