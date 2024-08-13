© 2024 WSHU
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Listen today: Chopin's rainy holiday

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published August 13, 2024 at 1:40 AM EDT
pexels.com

The sojourn Georges Sand and Chopin planned in Majorca didn't work out the way they hoped. Instead of sunny warm weather, it rained the entire time. Chopin occupied himself by studying Bach's Well-Tempered Clavier and wrote a set of preludes of his own. We'll enjoy the last of them during our music today beginning at 9 a.m. on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
Kate Remington
Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Kate Remington joined WSHU in December of 2000, and she's been WSHU's Music Director since 2002.
