Listen today: Chopin's rainy holiday

The sojourn Georges Sand and Chopin planned in Majorca didn't work out the way they hoped. Instead of sunny warm weather, it rained the entire time. Chopin occupied himself by studying Bach's Well-Tempered Clavier and wrote a set of preludes of his own. We'll enjoy the last of them during our music today beginning at 9 a.m. on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.