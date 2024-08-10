Sunday Baroque: a refreshing stream of water

August is National Water Quality Month - an annual reminder of the need to protect our most precious and vital natural resource. We’ll do our part for the effort with a refreshing stream of water, including flowing water music by George Frideric Handel, Antonio Vivaldi’s Stormy Sea Concerto, and a day in the life of the Alster as experienced through the ears of Georg Philipp Telemann. It’s on Sunday Baroque this weekend, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and wshu.org, and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.