Sunday Baroque: a refreshing stream of water

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published August 10, 2024 at 8:22 AM EDT
Kazuend
/
Unsplash

August is National Water Quality Month - an annual reminder of the need to protect our most precious and vital natural resource. We’ll do our part for the effort with a refreshing stream of water, including flowing water music by George Frideric Handel, Antonio Vivaldi’s Stormy Sea Concerto, and a day in the life of the Alster as experienced through the ears of Georg Philipp Telemann. It’s on Sunday Baroque this weekend, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and wshu.org, and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.

Classical Music Highlights
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
