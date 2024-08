The annual TWINS DAYS FESTIVAL is taking place this weekend in Twinsburg, Ohio. The three day extravaganza highlights the uniqueness of twins and others of multiple birth. This weekend you’ll hear a suite from a baroque opera about mythological twins CASTOR AND POLLUX, as well as performances by some musicians who are twins. It’s on Sunday Baroque this weekend, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and wshu.org, and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.